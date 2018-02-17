Police Recover Stolen Truck

Okotoks RCMP are reminding residents of the Foothills to keep all valuables locked up after they arrested three people in possession of a stolen truck in the early morning hours on Valentine's day.
Police recovered the truck, which was involved in crimes in Calgary and the MD of Foothills at 2:30 am on Wednesday.
They also arrested three suspects in possession of the stolen vehicle, who have been remanded into custody.
A 39-year-old male, a 40-year-old male and a 25 year old female are all facing several charges.
The charges include:
A 39-year-old male charged with possession of stolen property.
A 40-year-old male charged with possession stolen property over $5000 & fail to comply with a recognizance x 3
A 25-year-old female charged with possession of stolen property over $5000, fail to comply with probation order & fail to comply with recognizance x 4
Police say there are still residences in rural areas with keys left in vehicles; unsecured equipment, tools and goods in yards and throughout larger farm lands; and homes that are not secured.