Police On The Lookout For Man Evading Custody

The RCMP are collecting tips from locals, involving a man evading custody.

His name is Cole Mclean, a 30 year old described as being 5'5, 145 pounds, brown haired, brown eyed and has tattoos on both forearms.

Mclean has outstanding charges on multiple counts, such as dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, careless usage of a firearm and identity theft.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Robin Alexander from High River say's it's best to keep your distance, and keep your local detachment up to date if you have any information "If someone identifies him and is aware of his location, contact us instead of taking action on your own, people on the run are typically desperate, and desperate people can potentially do, desperate things."

Mclean's whereabouts are currently unknown but Alexander say's Mclean is known to travel around southern Alberta "Within the Calgary area, all the way to Lloydminster."

Any information can be forwarded to the High River RCMP detachment at 403-652-2357.