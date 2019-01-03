Police Investigating Robbery At Local Convenience Store

Details
Category: Local News

RCMP in Okotoks are investigating a robbery that occurred at the 7-11 store and Petro Canada gas bar at Northridge Drive and Elizabeth Street last night.

Police say the suspect appeared to be unarmed when entering the establishment and demanding the register contents from the clerk, escaping with an undisclosed amount of money.

RCMP are investigating the incident, and will release further details as it progresses.

If you have information on the incident, you're asked to call Okotoks RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

