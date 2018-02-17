Plenty Of Things To Keep You Busy This Family Day

Plenty of activities on tap for Family Day this long weekend.

Jasmine Topham with Alberta Culture and Tourism says there's something for everyone.

"So whether your interested in "Old Tyme" vehicles or archeological digs or looking at some fossils, or just getting outside and embracing the weather. We have all of that to offer, and we're really excited to be offering free admission to our provincial historic sites, museums and Alberta Parks on Family Day itself which is Monday, February 19."

It's also the winter edition of the "Free Fishing Weekend" which allows Albertans to get out and drop a line in any water body, open to angling, without buying a license this weekend.