Pink Shirt Day Returns to the Foothills

Details
Category: Local News

Students and teachers are again donning pink shirts to stand up to bullying.

Pink Shirt Day was originally started in 2007, when a group of students wore pink shirts in support of a classmate who was bullied for wearing a pink shirt on the first day of school.

Since then, Pink Shirt Day has spread worldwide, with Canada celebrating it on February 27th.

Amanda McLaughlin, Family School Liaison Councillor at the Foothills Composite says the message has expanded over the years.

"It's gone beyond pink shirts, it started with a message about bullying but I think it's expanded into something bigger and more broad and more of that positive messaging: be kind in how we treat one another, not just in our schools but in our communities."

The Foothills Composite held their Pink Shirt Day yesterday, with other schools, such as Holy Trinity Academy, holding theirs today.

 

