Okotoks Youth Taking Steps to Help the Homeless

A group of Okotoks youth is raising funds in support of the homeless as they prepare for an event next month.

St James Parish Youth Ministry Coordinator Amy Heggenstaller-Boon says the youth group participants wanted to choose an activity that could make a difference in the lives of those in need.

They'll be completing a five kilometre walk through the streets of downtown Calgary on February 24 in support of Feed the Hungry and Kairos.

"The other reason why we felt this was such an amazing opportunity for our youth is because they're going to see the reality of what they're fundraising for," Heggenstaller-Boon explains. "We believe that ignorance cannot withstand proximity -- when you see a need and it's so close you can't help but act on it."

She says the youth have enjoyed setting goals and planning their fundraising efforts for the walk. At some point in time following the walk, they will also have the opportunity to volunteer with Feed the Hungry.

Heggenstaller-Boon says she has served food to those in need as a volunteer with Feed the Hungry and she says that meeting the people who came for the dinner was a powerful experience for her.

"My commitment to feeding and loving these people grew exponentially because I was close to them, I could see them," she says. "And I can honestly say that feeding them, or being a part of Feed the Hungry, may have even been a greater gift to me than I was to them."

Heggenstaller-Boon says there are about 50 youth, ranging from Grades 7 to 9, that are currently helping prepare for the Coldest Night of the Year walk. They've built themselves a structure that will be appearing around town over the next several weeks as they work on collecting funds for the charities.

The youth will be handing out protein shakes at the Okotoks Recreation Centre this Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of their fundraising efforts. Then, they'll be handing out hot chocolate at Okotoks Sobey's on February 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and they'll also be at the game when the Okotoks Oilers take on the Sherwood Park Crusaders on February 6.

Anyone who would like more information or is interested in participating in the Coldest Night of the Year is asked to contact Amy Heggenstaller-Boon at St. James Parish at (403) 938-3122.

