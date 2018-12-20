Okotoks musician, Michela Sheedy, continues to power through 2018 with a second Female Artist of the Year nomination for the 2018 Alberta Country Music Awards.

Sheedy says the explosion of opportunities this year has left her feeling humbled and excited to see what's coming her way next.

"This is the second year i've been nominated. I'm very humbled and honoured, and it's crazy how things have kind of exploded this past year," she said.

She says she's feeling very confident about the process, and has had a chance to reflect on her accomplishments.

"I'm feeling really good about ACMA's, to be honest. I feel quite confident going into it, I mean, I'm in a category with a bunch of other amazing and talented women. But, this year, I felt like I've really pushed the boundaries, and set myself apart. I'm excited to see what comes," she said.

In addition to the nomination, Sheedy has been selected as one of the performers for the 2018 awards, which take place January 26th and 27th, 2019 in Red Deer.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]