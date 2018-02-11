Library Sports New Event to Celebrate Olympics

  • Print
The Okotoks Public Library is inviting local readers to embrace the Olympic spirit.

The library's Reading Olympics 2018 edition kicked off Friday and runs until February 25.

Assistant Librarian Lara Grunow says it's an opportunity to invite people to explore sports-related books, adding there are many choices available in that theme.

"You can actually find lots of books on sports in all sorts of genres," Grunow says. "We have biographies, like on Wayne Gretzky, and other athletes. The Hockey Sweater is a popular kids' book, Canadian-based as well, so that's a great one to read to your kids. We have lots of books dealing with hockey."

She adds that books on curling are popular and cookbooks with recipes and nutrition tips for athletes are also available.

Those interested in participating in the Reading Olympics can pick up a sheet from the library and fill in one of the five Olympic rings with the title of a sports book after they've read it.

Once they've filled in the rings, they can return the sheet to the library for a small participation prize, as well as have their names entered into a draw for a one-year family library membership and a book about Canada.

Grunow adds that library staff will be creating a Reading Olympics display that will showcase some of the popular sports-related titles available, so participants will have a one-stop shop for books.

"We're always encouraging people to read and to improve their literacy skills," she explains. "This is just a fun way to do that and to hopefully get lots of people involved and excited about reading, about libraries and about sports."

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

