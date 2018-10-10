Phase One Of Millarville Arena Rebuild Ready For Market

The riding arena for the Millarville Racing and Agricultural Society is nearing completion of phase one of its rebuild.

The first phase includes heating, lighting, and ventilation and will be completed in time for the annual Millarville Christmas Market from Nov. 8- 11.

Lisa Lloyd, Executive Director of the Millarville Racing and Agricultural Society, says the market brings in 20- 25 thousand visitors each year which helps to secure their position for the following year.

"It is a lifeline for financial support to keep the operation running here and to keep the facility staffed so to jeopardize that and not have the space for 100 plus vendors becomes a real challenge," she explains. "Beyond that, our user groups that utilize the facility year round switch from the outdoor grounds to the indoors for the winter so it's really important we maintain a home for these folks."

Phase one came with a price tag of $1.6 million, phase two includes arena footing and additional costs which come in at $200,000, and phase three for offices and washrooms costs $400,000, making the grand total for the project $2.2 million.

Lloyd says the new facility allows for long term plans.

"The south 25 feet has been designed as an office space and storage space so as we're able to afford to complete the building we will be shifting our offices from the lower level of the community hall to the new arena build. We'll have some board room space so that we can host some more interior meetings and provide some more potential rental space."

Tax receipts are available for donations of $100 and up. Corporate sponsorship opportunities are available as well.

For more information click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]