The Foothills School Division released their proposed boundary revision, and reactions have been mixed.

Many parents were immediately vocal about their dissatisfaction with the proposed boundaries.

Local mother Joy Grills even started a petition, which gained 70 signatures within 24 hours.

Concerns about the boundary change include emotional distress for young students having to move schools, and a longer commute, especially for students who have to walk to school.

Grills says she started her petition in hopes to start a conversation and maybe find a happy alternative to the change.

"There's other solutions for this and I think having one particular solutions doesn't fit everybodyand I think maybe we might have to have several small solutions to phase our kids into this and make it happy for everybody. I encourage everybody to get on the Foothills School Division homepage and leave a coment or leave some feedback. We'll make some noise and see what happens."

A community consultation meeting is scheduled for January 24th, 2019 at Dr. Morris Gibson school, where Grills intends to bring her petition before the school division.

