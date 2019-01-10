Permitted Parking Zone to be Extended into Cimarron Crescent

The permitted parking area in Woodhaven Drive is to be extended into Cimarron Crescent.

A petitioned request was brought to Administration in November of 2018, which was addressed in the January 7th Town Hall meeting.

Nearby residents were concerned about Foothills Composite students parking in on-street parking spots in Cimarron Crescent, taking up parking spots which would usually be utilized by residents.

Land Use Bylaw 40-98 was cited by Administration, which states that residences require two off-street parking stalls. Administration noted that most homes in the area have attached garages with driveways which provide four parking stalls, with the remainder having rear detached garages which provide two.

Administration monitored the area, counting approximately 31 on-street parking spots. On average, 45% of vehicles parked there belonged to residents.

Though Administration didn't recommend the change, the council accepted the proposal after residents in attendance made a compelling case in favour of it.

From here, Administration will develop a parking bylaw to be presented to council in a month or so.

