Parks Canada Says "Avalanche Certain" This Weekend

According to Parks Canada's avalanche bulletin, this weekend's weather is creating the perfect recipe for an avalanche in a few national parks around Alberta and B.C.

Parks Canada officials are saying that the Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks could receive anywhere from a 30-70 centimetres of fresh snow, which will compound and accumulate over a weak layer from earlier in December.

That new powder is coming from an expected storm which is expected to reach the affected areas on the evening of Friday January 4.

Parks Canada's Avalanche Bulletin cautions an "Extreme" warning score for a few national parks on the evening of January 4. (Photo from Parks Canada Website)

According to their avalanche bulletin, that new snowfall combined with warm westerly winds experienced throughout Southern Alberta is the perfect recipe for an avalanche in the area, which they are saying is certain in the next few days.

They strongly advise anyone in the area, to be cautious and to avoid avalanche terrain for the weekend.

More information on snowfall, weather conditions and the likelihood of avalanche conditions can be found at the Parks Canada Public Avalanche Information site.

