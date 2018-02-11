Parks Alberta Issues Avalanche Warning for K-Country

Heavy snowfall over the past few weeks has prompted Alberta Parks to issue an avalanche warning for Kananaskis Country.

Backcountry enthusiasts are being advised to avoid affected areas in and around Banff, Yoho, Kooteny, Jasper, Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks.

The province issued the warning Thursday, Feb. 8., stating these regions have experienced prolonged high avalanche risk over the past two weeks and a number of large avalanches have already been triggered.

Alberta Parks recommends avoiding avalanche terrain and overhead avalance exposure all together as several recent avalanches were triggered from as near as 100 metres from the slope.

Skiers and snowboarders at local resorts are being urged to refrain from venturing beyond ski-area boundaries.

Park visitors are being advised to contact visitor centre's in the region they plan on touring to get up-to-date information on safe and unsafe zones.

Although the warning is primarily limited to Parks Alberta areas, the province is reminding outdoor enthusiasts to use caution when entering any backcountry area as hazardous conditions persist throughout British Columbia and Alberta.

The warning will remain in effect until Monday Feb 12.