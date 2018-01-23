PACE Meeting Set for Tonight in Okotoks

An Okotoks-based group advocating for Catholic education will be meeting in town tonight.

Parent Advocates for Catholic Education, or PACE, was formed last year with seven founding members.

According to the group's Facebook post, their goals are to support the work already being done by trustees in the Christ the Redeemer School Division.

They're also working to inform parents about the issues facing Catholic education in the province.

The presentation is called "With Grace and Hope" and is set for 6:30 tonight in the gymnasium of Ecole Good Shepherd School in Okotoks.

