Oversized Load Travelling Near Okotoks Today

A heads up for drivers today.

An oversized load just over 12 meters wide will be in our area until about 4:00 p.m.

The load will depart from Aldersyde to another area east of Okotoks.

It will first travel north on Hwy. 2A, then East on Hwy. 547, North on Hwy 2, East on Hwy 552 and South on 96 street to its site.

According to 551 Alberta oversized loads will be slow moving and use the entire width of a two-lane highway.

They advise motorists travelling behind the loads may face brief delays.

