Overland Flooding Still A Big Issue In Vulcan County

Details
Category: Local News

The big melt over the weekend caused a few more problems in Vulcan County where a local state of emergency still exists.

Vulcan County Reeve, Jason Schneider says, some water levels, are down, while others are way up.

"We're seeing some of the levels in the southern part of the County going down. However, we are now starting to see overland flooding primarily in the north and west portions of the County. In the Ensign and Mossleigh areas is where we're seeing some of the worst flooding."

Schneider says despite their best efforts a few homes ended up with wet basements from the rapidly rising water.

"Some people have some water in their basements for sure. We've been able to do quite a bit of pumping to minimize some of that damage, but there are a few people who did report over the weekend it had gotten into their basements."

He says there's still a fair bit of snow left to melt.

