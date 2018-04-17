With the sun expected out in Southern Alberta Tuesday, April 17, the risk of continued overland flooding remains in many parts of Southern Alberta, including two here in the Foothills.

The M.D. of Willow Creek and Vulcan County have both issued information alerts letting people know about the potential danger from rapid snow melt, which is causing flooding over low lying areas and a few rural roads.

The flood waters are also responsible for a couple of basements being flooded in the Granum area south of Claresholm.

In Vulcan the area of most concern stretches from Carmangay to Lomond and the McGregor Lake area.

Crews have put up barriers on affected roads.

A local state of emergency remains in place for Lethbridge County, while the M.D. of Taber and Forty Mile County near Medicine Hat are also being effected.

