Optimist Club Ready To Help Okotoks Youth

A new club in Okotoks is looking to offer a helping hand in the community.

The Okotoks Optimist Club is joining over 2,500 other Optimist clubs across the world, including one in High river and two in Calgary.

Amy Giroux, founder of the Okotoks Optimist Club, says she was surprised to learn Okotoks did not have an Optimist Club when she moved to town, so she decided to form one.

She explains the clubs are established to bring out the best in kids through any means possible.

"You can provide mentoring programs, find coaches for athletics, help establish programs, help families in need or provide assistance, scholarship programs, or building parks in neighbourhoods. There's so many different things that Optimists can do as long as it's built around the community and for children."

Giroux says it's great for the community to have another group offering assistance.

"The Optimist motto is 'Bringing out the best in our kids.' It's a club formed for the greater good of children and how we can provide for them so if one club can't provide, why not ask another? So, I say the more clubs to help the community the better. All money raised by the Okotoks Optimist Club will stay in our town which is another positive thing."

Giroux adds she has had a great deal of support from the High River, Calgary, and Red Deer Optimist Clubs.

To get the group up and running, it needs a minimum of 15 members.

Becoming a member requires a fee which can range from $30- $400, depending on the amount of people who join with the more members, the lower the fee. Giroux says the fees cover insurance for the club if they hold a fundraiser as well as paperwork, room rentals for meetings, and setting up the fundraisers, with all money staying in the club.

Those interested in learning more about how to get involved with the Okotoks Optimist Club can check out their event at the Okotoks Public Library on Mar. 10 at 3:30 p.m. and Mar. 18 at 6 p.m.

For more information on Optimist Clubs click here.

