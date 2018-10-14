Open House To End Fire Prevention Week

From October 7th to the 13th, it was Fire Prevention Week and the fire department wants residents to look, listen and learn all they need to keep their homes safe.

Ken Thevenot, Fire Chief for the Town of Okotoks says, having a plan can make a huge difference.

"You have up to '2 minutes' to get out of the house, when you try to time yourself, you're sleeping, you have to wake up, get dressed, orientate yourself, get out of the house, that doesn't give you a lot of time. If you have a plan and you practise that plan, when you wake up, if you have that plan in place, you'll orientate yourself a lot faster, cause you'll already know what to do". Thevenot adds.

Have a plan for all levels of your home! Have a plan to get out of your basement! Have a plan to get out of your main floor and have a plan to get out of the upstairs part of your home.

On average a person has about 2 minutes to safely get out of the house, so having a plan in place will help you deal with any potentially dangerous situations.

Ken Thevenot, Fire Chief for the Town of Okotoks says, when we can engage the public at anytime, if we can help out one family, one resident, then we've made a difference.

"It is our job to put education out there and remind residents to keep doing the right things, to keep checking on smoke detectors, have a plan and look for any potential hazards. This is part of our job, this is what we signed up to do, we try to keep our residents safe. We don't want to come to see them at 2am in the morning, when their house is on fire". Ken Thevenot,

The fire department will come out to your home for a free home inspection.

To book an inspection, call the Fire Hall at 403-938-4066, The approximate wait time for an inspection 1-3 business days.

All inspections are for residents to know what measures to take to keep themselves safe. This is not a "if you fail, you'll have to meet requirements" type of inspection.