Open House in Recognition of Alberta Career Week

Career week is underway this week across the province of Alberta and residents of the MD of Foothills are invited to the "Open House in the Foothills" on Thursday, April 26th.

There are over 150 career events planned across the province this week for Albertans looking for work, information on training and education, career coaching and resume building, to name a few.

The open house will be hosted by Mcbride Career Group in Okotoks from one to four- thirty pm. It will feature on-site career coaches, job search and career planning information as well as a tour of the resource area.

Information about programs, such as; "Experience Counts," for the mature worker and "Rebrand," for youth seventeen to thirty years old who need help finding a job, community resources and local agencies will also be made available.

Additional services include assistance with navigating the multiple career and job search sites, as well and the government website, "Alis," online tutoring programs and career assessments. Career coaches can also explain the options available for job search in a one on one meeting.

McBride Career Group is located at #3, 87 Elizabeth Street in Downtown Okotoks. Additional information on Alberta's Career Week is available online at www.alberta.ca