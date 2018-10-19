Okotoks Youth Conference A Success

The first "Shaping the Vision" Okotoks Youth Conference saw a packed house today at the centennial centre.

The conference sought to bring youth and adult voices together to shape a vision for the future of Okotoks by starting a dialogue between residents of all ages.

Several keynote speakers were hosted including John Barlow as well as several youth speakers.

Carey Gruber, Youth Social Development Specialist with the Town of Okotoks says she feels the whole town came together.

"We're so grateful for the buy-in from our town and from our town's staff; also to the professional partners. We have Alberta Health services here today, local law enforcement, many professionals, teachers, and we're just really really glad that we're going to come away with a great vision for our town."

Gruber added that she was pleased to see that the attendants seemed to be compromised of a 50/50 split between youths and adults.

