Okotoks Woman Arrested in RCMP Investigation

An investigation by Claresholm RCMP has lead to the arrest of an Okotoks woman.

A search warrant was executed at a Claresholm residence after the arrest of 31 year old Daniel Derek Morgan.

During the search, police recovered stolen property linked to offences dating back to December, as well as controlled substances including fentanyl and methamphetamine, several weapons and both Canadian and U.S. currency.

25 year old Okotoks woman Kassandra June Villneff was also arrested, and the pair face multiple counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Possession of Controlled Substances, and Possession of Weapons for a Dangerous Purpose, with Morgan facing additional charges of Break and Enter, and Breach of Probation.

Claresholm cite surveillance footage and reports from the community for the successful investigation.

