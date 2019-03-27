Okotoks Walking Tour Honors Earth Hour

Details
The Town of Okotoks has a unique way for residents to take part in Earth Hour this weekend.

The Okotoks Museum and Archives will be doing their fourth annual Earth Hour Guided Walking Tour where residents will learn about Okotoks' history.

Jinny Toffelmire, Environment and Sustainability Coordinator for the Town of Okotoks, says this year she'll be joining museum specialist Kathy Coutts.

"This year I'm going to be joining Kathy which is new, so while Kathy will be talking about the history of Okotoks and what's going on regarding electricity and how we developed, I will be be there to talk about the modern age of electricity and efficiencies and the different things that we can do to dial back our energy and electricity use in our homes."

There are a couple simple ways residents can cut down on energy use at home.

"Look around your house and look for those little appliances and electronics that have a little red light on them that are using power all the time even though they're not being used," explains Toffelmire. "So what we're asking people to do is unplug two or three of these items. What it does is it helps to eliminate the use of energy that is consumed by standby power."

She adds switching standard light bulbs to LED light bulbs is an easy way to not only use less energy but to also cut down on utility bills.

The event is free and starts at the Okotoks Museum and Archives at 8:30 p.m.

To learn more about the Earth Hour Guided Walking Tour click here.

