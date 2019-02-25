Details
Category: Local News

Okotoks United Church and Rowan House will band together for a global movement against gender-based violence on International Women's Day.

Ally Cramm, Community Relations Coordinator for Rowan House, says this is their fifth year participating in the global movement.

"The one billion rising march is our fifth annual event hosted by Rowan House. It officially launched in 2012 as a call to action against the alarming statistics, so it's something we just wanted to be a part of, and take a stand against violence against women," she said.

The short march will take place in High River through the downtown core over the lunch hour beginning at noon, and the invitation is extended to anyone who wants to join. The march will begin at the gazebo in George Lane Park, circulate through downtown, and end back at the gazebo.

Together, the organizations hope to raise awareness about gender-based violence, while celebrating diversity with food, art and a keynote speech from Sinela Jurkova, PhD.

The celebrations will continue in Okotoks at 5:30 pm, with a potluck celebration at the Okotoks United Church. This event is open to the public and free to attend, however it is recommended participants bring a potluck contribution.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

Okotoks United Church To Join Forces With Rowan House In Protest Of Violence

Okotoks United Church and Rowan House will band together for a global movement against gender-based violence on International Women's Day. Ally Cramm, Community Relations Coordinator for Rowan House,…

Micro Cultivation; Possibility Of Small Scale Cannabis Production For Foothills

Okotoks residents had the opportunity to learn about micro cultivation for cannabis. On Feb. 21, Arete Cannabis Consulting Inc. filled the audience in at Foothills Centennial Centre on what they need…

Leadership Awards Nomination Deadline Approaching

The nomination deadline is approaching for the 2019 Volunteer Leadership Awards. Two types of award are given: the Leaders of Tomorrow Award for youth volunteers and the Heart of Okotoks Award for…

NEB Recommends Trans Mountain Pipeline Be Approved

Some positive news for the Trans Mountain pipeline project as the National Energy Board recommended the project should be approved. Premier Rachel Notley says she was worried when the federal court…

Changes Coming To Photo Radar Use

The Alberta government announced this week it will be making changes to photo radar across the province following a review showing the initiative is more of a money grab. According to the government,…

This Year's Winter Walk Day Numbers Are In

It was Winter Walk Day earlier this month, and SHAPE Alberta now has some figures to show off. Lesley McEwan, Executive Director of SHAPE Alberta says Albertans logged a total of one 134,189 minutes.…

Enhancements On The Way Downstream From Bow River

Outdoor enthusiasts downstream from the Bow River will soon be able to enjoy some enhancements to the 52 kilometre stretch from Fish Creek to Wyndam-Carseland Provincial Parks. The province of…

Elections Alberta Says Meech Can't Run In Livingstone-Macleod

The Alberta Party's Tim Meech, is in the same trouble as Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel. Meech, who's the Party's candidate, here in the Livingstone-Macleod riding, was added to the list of…

Ryan Straschnitzki Among Guests to Welcome Hometown Hockey to Okotoks at Youth Pep Rally

Hometown Hockey weekend was ushered in yesterday with the Youth Pep Rally. Several guests were in attendance, including Mayor Bill Robertson, Paz the Hockey Juggler, motivational speaker and retired…

Okotoks Native Worked on Oscar Nominated Short Film

An Okotokian had a hand in the production of an animated film nominated in this year's Academy Awards. Chantal Beaulne worked as a colourist on "Animal Behaviour," which is nominated for Best…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login