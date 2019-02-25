Okotoks United Church To Join Forces With Rowan House In Protest Of Violence

Okotoks United Church and Rowan House will band together for a global movement against gender-based violence on International Women's Day.

Ally Cramm, Community Relations Coordinator for Rowan House, says this is their fifth year participating in the global movement.

"The one billion rising march is our fifth annual event hosted by Rowan House. It officially launched in 2012 as a call to action against the alarming statistics, so it's something we just wanted to be a part of, and take a stand against violence against women," she said.

The short march will take place in High River through the downtown core over the lunch hour beginning at noon, and the invitation is extended to anyone who wants to join. The march will begin at the gazebo in George Lane Park, circulate through downtown, and end back at the gazebo.

Together, the organizations hope to raise awareness about gender-based violence, while celebrating diversity with food, art and a keynote speech from Sinela Jurkova, PhD.

The celebrations will continue in Okotoks at 5:30 pm, with a potluck celebration at the Okotoks United Church. This event is open to the public and free to attend, however it is recommended participants bring a potluck contribution.

