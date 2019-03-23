Okotoks Town Councilor to Propose Business Advisory Taskforce

Details
A member of Okotoks Town Council is proposing the creation of a taskforce that could help bring business to Okotoks.

Tanya Thorn with Okotoks Town Council is proposing the creation of a Business Advisory Taskforce comprised of a diverse group of individuals, with representatives from the Chamber, Old Towne Okotoks, members of the development and real estate community, and business owners who would offer their assistance and experience.

Thorn says the proposal could largely help cut the red tape that can send potential business owners running.

"We don't want to make it so difficult that they throw up their hands and go "I can't do this here, I quit, we're going somewhere else." The economic development in our community is super important. The more business we can create and have operating in Okotoks, it takes some of that tax burden off of the residential tax base."

The taskforce would serve offer unique perspective from individuals who are well established in the community; a perspective that could inform town council of what needs to be changed or adapted.

"An outside perspective can come in with a bunch of different diverse backgrounds and experiences, which is what I believe creates better policy, better processes anyway; when you look at it from that kind of lense. "

Thorn says though town council has taken measures to ease the processes for business owners, the taskforce could give them some much needed insight.

"It really aligns with our strategic plan. Economic vitality is something that's extremely important to this council. We're really looking at ease of doing business in our community. The goal of this is to try and have some outside input into different ways to do things, and potential streamline some things. The town is doing a good job on some of that but I think there's ways to do it better."

Councillor Thorn will bring the proposal before town council at Monday's meeting.

 

