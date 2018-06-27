Okotoks Town Council Prepares For Cannabis Legalization

Town of Okotoks Council has released the new regulations bylaw amendments for recreational cannabis retail stores and public consumption.

Administration consulted the public through an online survey, gathering the communities preference on how to accommodate the legalization of cannabis.

Mayor, Bill Robertson, says Council considered a number of factors, including the results from the online survey as well as what was reasonable, implementable and enforceable before reaching their decision.

Under the Land Use Bylaw, discretionary use will be permitted in some commercial and industrial districts, and cannabis production and distribution centres will be permitted in some industrial areas.

Council chose to follow the Provincial guidelines of a 100 meter buffer between outlets and retail locations and schools and healthcare facilities.

They also added major sporting facilities, such as Pason arenas and the Okotoks Rec Centre to the guideline.

These bylaws will become effective once legalization occurs on October 17th.

