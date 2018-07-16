Okotoks "Top Dog" Scores At Stampede

  • Print
Okotoks Billie Richardson accomplished a first in the world of Stock Dog Championships.

She's the first person ever to win the Calgary Stampede Stock Dog title with an Australian Shepherd instead of a Border Collie, and couldn't be more excited about it saying it's amazing.

"It really is. You know, honestly I dreamt about this. I dreamt about the trailer and winning and it's just incredible, when you create something that comes true. It's just amazing."

She says she's been doing this for about 10 years, and says her dog "Dan" is the best dog ever, and now she has the title to prove it.

billie richardson stock dog handler july11 2018 002Billie Richardson and "Dan" in action at Wednesday's Stock Dog Championships at the Stampede.

Needless to say "Dan" got some extra treats after the win.

"He's the best dog in the whole world. I tell him every day he's the best black dog in the whole world and I truly believe it. Just the coolest dog ever. He's my best buddy."

For her trouble, Richardson wins $10,000 and a brand new stock trailer.

