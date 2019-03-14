Okotoks To Be Newly Branded

Okotoks Town Council heard a potential vision regarding the future of Okotoks and creating new business opportunities at Monday's meeting.

Angela Groeneveld, Economic Development Manager for the Town of Okotoks, says the goal is to create opportunities through sporting events.

"Council was really supportive of owning, really, what we are. I threw at them, just to be big and bold, how about we just say that we are the Sports Centre of Excellence for Alberta, they loved it," she said.

The idea is to create a demand for additional accommodation investment, additional revenue supports and enhance facilities.

Part of the policy will include facility planning and expansion, and major tournament hosting, such as Provincials and Nationals.

Groeneveld says branding Okotoks as the Alberta Centre for Sports Excellence will have a positive impact on local businesses.

"We're going to brand it, we're going to own it. Hopefully that will bring in new traffic flow, new traffic flow, to me, is new dollars, which means, if we can get those in the business owner's stores, then we're able to retain and grow the business community," she said.

One of the many goals is to create business income opportunities by attracting families with sporting events to increase local spending.

