A local singer-songwriter travelled to Medicine Hat this past weekend to play in a fundraiser to benefit the Humboldt Broncos.

Michela Sheedy played with a plethora of other artists to help raise money for the Benefit Concert and Silent Auction for the Humboldt Broncos .

"It's interesting how the hockey community and the music community overlap, a beautiful experience even through this tragedy," says Sheedy.

Sheedy says the event was a huge success.

Craig Andrus, event oragnizer, says he remembers his time playing hockey all through his teens and junior years as one of the best times of his life. He put the event together in just under a week.

They raised around $60,000 for the Humboldt Broncos hockey team by auctioning off a variety of items, including two Humboldt team jerseys donated by the SJHL.

