Okotoks Students Celebrate 100 Days Of School

Many students in Okotoks and the Foothills celebrated the 100th day of school this past Friday.

It has become quite the tradition in many schools, with math teachers finding unique ways to teach lessons around the number 100.

Students at Ecole Good Shepard celebrated on February 8th, dressing in costumes as though they were 100 years old, and were invited to bring a collection of 100 things to share with their classmates.

The 100th day varies from school to school, depending on which day they started and how many days off were taken for various reasons. Most schools celebrate the day sometime in February, around Valentine's Day.

Other activities can include putting together 100 piece puzzles, making patterns or necklaces using 100 beads or calculating when family members will turn 100.

