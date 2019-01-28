Okotoks Residents Contribute To Operation Christmas Child

Details
Category: Local News

This past year, Operation Christmas Child saw a total of 517,437 shoeboxes packed up by loving Canadians, and residents of Okotoks contributed 1,627 boxes to that total.

The shoeboxes, which were filled with toys, hygiene items, school supplies, and many other items, will be hand delivered to children in the developing world, and distribution of the shoeboxes has already begun.

During the next few weeks, children in Central America, Haiti, Western Africa, and Ukraine will receive the shoeboxes collected from Canadians.

A world wide effort from countries like Canada, The United States, The United Kingdom, Spain, Finland, Japan, Germany, and Australia had a total number of boxes collected at 10,623,776.

"We are extremely thankful to Canadians, many of whom are unemployed or facing significant economic uncertainty, for their generosity in continuing to support this vital program year after year," said Randy Crosson, director of Operation Christmas Child Canada.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and distributed more than 167 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in over 130 countries hurt by war, poverty, natural disasters, disease, and famine.

There is a year round option for Canadians to continue to donate shoeboxes, if they choose, and that can be found at https://www.samaritanspurse.ca/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

A Great Year In Store For The Okotoks And District Chamber Of Commerce

A great year is in store for the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce after a successful Annual General Meeting this past Wednesday. Jayme Hall, Executive Director for the Okotoks and District…

Alberta Group Lobbies for a Unified School System

Since October of 2018, "Together for Students" has lobbied for a unified publicly funded school system. This would eliminate the Catholic school system, which Campaign Chair Pat Cochrane says would…

Okotoks Residents Contribute To Operation Christmas Child

This past year, Operation Christmas Child saw a total of 517,437 shoeboxes packed up by loving Canadians, and residents of Okotoks contributed 1,627 boxes to that total. The shoeboxes, which were…

AGLC Issues 10 New Retail Cannabis Licenses

The AGLC announced on Friday that they would be issuing 10 retail cannabis licenses to retailers in Alberta. In an official release, the AGLC said the first 10 applications submitted which satisfied…

Snow Removal Scheduled For Elma Street

Residents living or travelling through Elma Street, should be advised that the town will be removing snow from the street on Monday, January 28. Please have all vehicles and any obstructions removed…

Lawn Mower Lawsuit Could See Money Back In Your Pocket

If you bought a lawn mower between, 1994-2012 you could be in line for some lawsuit money. There was a class action lawsuit against several major lawnmower companies and it was settled in court,…

Free Skate For Residents At Granary Road

Granary Road is offering a free family skate for anyone who wants to lace them up and enjoy this beautiful weekend. With the temperature slated to be warm and sunny, this is a perfect opportunity for…

Jake Vance Nominated for Independent Music Video of the Year

Local musician Jake Vance is nominated for Dropout's Independent Music Video of the Year in Canada. The music video for his song "White Lights," which was filmed in Turner Vally, has made it to the…

No Rest For Okotoks Scouts And Rovers In The Winter Months

Many outdoor enthusiasts pack their camping gear away at the end of fall in anticipation of the coming winter months. This is not the case for Scouts and Rover crews, as they continue to venture into…

Okotoks Food Bank Weighs In On New Food Guide

The Okotoks Food Bank is weighing in on the release of the new Canada Food Guide. The guide has taken a more plant based approach to protein and an emphasis on fresh foods. Pamela McLean, Executive…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login