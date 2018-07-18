Okotoks Residents Advised Of Possible Scam Scratch Ticket Campaign

Okotoks residents are being advised of a possible scam in the community in the form of a scratch and win ticket.

Residents in the Cimarron Vista neighbourhood have reported receiving a "match 4" scratch and win ticket by way of door drop off, claiming prizes to be given away from a 2018 Toyota Camry SE car, to a 14" HP Stream Notebook laptop.

Upon further scrutiny, there were found to be spelling and grammar mistakes in the fine print, as well as a disclaimer for the Esso trademark not being a sponsor, after offering Esso gas cards as one of the prizes.

There are two phone numbers at the bottom of the ticket, along with a skill testing question.

When trying to call the "Contest Hotline" listed and inquire, the response was a hang up. Residents are advised to read all the fine print, as it states that you must be a home owner, employed full-time or retired, and agree to a presentation and possible entrance into a contract for a home care product.

If you or someone you know have received this, you can report it to the RCMP Fraud Department at 1-888-495-8501, or if there have been monetary losses, you can report them to the Okotoks RCMP directly at 403-938-4202.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]