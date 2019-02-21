Okotoks Ready To Welcome Rogers Hometown Hockey

The count down is on until Tara Slone and Ron MacLean arrive in Okotoks for the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour this weekend.

Slone used to be a singer in the band Joy Drop and was on the show Rockstar INXS.

She is no stranger to Alberta as she lived in Calgary for five years and used to host Breakfast Television Calgary and did work for Sportsnet, the Calgary Hitmen, and jumped on the chance to take part in the Rogers Hometown Hockey program when it was first announced.

Slone says the experience has grown over the years.

"Okotoks is going to be stop number 20 for us and in a way it's gone really quickly. It's been amazing. For us this is season five and I think we've reached a point where we've become a part of the Canadian hockey landscape and people know our show and respond really well to it so we're welcomed across the country in a really beautiful way."

Each stop on the tour has something unique to offer.

"There are surprises along the way, whether it's a story, or a person, or the landscape, in every stop," Slone explains. "But I think some of the smaller places that maybe we wouldn't of had a chance to go to are always eye opening, some places where you can really feel the community coming together. Those are always a blessing."

For a full list of Rogers Hometown Hockey events and times click here.

