Okotoks Ready For First Youth Conference

Shaping the Vision- Okotoks Youth Conference is hoping to pave the way for the future of youth in the community.

This is the first year for the event which includes keynote speakers, entertainment, lunch, and networking.

Carey Gruber, Youth Social Development Specialist for the Town of Okotoks, says the idea was spurred from wanting to make the town a more youth friendly community.

"We already know it's a great palce for families and for children and youth to grow up but there are some areas where we could improve and that's what the Town would like to identify and hear from youth themselves and members of the community who work with youth or have an interest in the way youth experience their lives in the town of Okotoks."

Gruber says aside from youth in Grades 7- 12, they'd also like to hear from those who workly closely with them.

"We also want to hear from members of youth serving organizations and our school divisions as well along with community members at large, parents, grandparents, we really want to have a broad cross section of opinions and views expressed as we explore throughout the day what in Okotoks is going to lead to a more youth friendly community."

Shaping the Vision- Okotoks Youth Conference is free and takes place Oct. 19 from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at the Foothills Centennial Centre.

More details can be found by clicking here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

