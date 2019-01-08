Okotoks RCMP Warn Residents Of Recent Battery Thefts

Details
Some recent thefts have prompted some reminders from the Okotoks RCMP regarding vehicles parked in the back of community residences.

Sgt. Sukh Randhawa with the Okotoks RCMP Detachment, says batteries were the target of the suspect or suspects in these incidents.

"Some time in the early morning hours of January fifth, 2019, batteries from two parked RV's were stolen," he said.

Sgt. Randhawa would like to remind residents to be aware of where they are parking their vehicles, as these two incidents were in close proximity to one another, and both RV's were parked in the back of the residence.

Sgt. Randhawa says when vehicles or other property are stored in the back of homes, it gives suspects ease of access.

"At the time of the thefts, the RV's were parked in the back of the residence, making them an easy target," he said.

RCMP would also like to remind residents to keep their eyes and ears open in their neighbourhoods for anything out of the ordinary.

If you have information on this or any other incidents, you're asked to contact Okotoks RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

