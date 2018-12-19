Okotoks RCMP are seeking information related to a harassment complaint.

Two males have been described related to two different incidents wherein a male suspect showed up to the house and made threats to the owner.

The first is a male caucasian described to be 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with short black hair and a short beard.

The second is a male caucasian, 6 feet tall, 250 pounds, with a moustache and short salt and pepper hair.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.P3Tips.com

