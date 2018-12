Okotoks RCMP are looking for help in identifying two males involved in a theft complaint.

A vehicle was broken into on November 4th, and a purse containing debit and credit cards was stolen.

The cards were used later that morning at 7/11 and Macs in Okotoks.

Surveillance images have been released, showing both men (posted below).

If you have any information about the suspects, contact RCMP or Crimestoppers.

