Okotoks RCMP and Okotoks Municipal Enforcement responded to a youth that was struck by a vehicle on Mon. Jan. 21.

Around 3:30 p-m, the collision took place at the intersection of Crystal Ridge Drive and Banister Drive.

The youth was taken to hospital via ambulance.

There's been no word on injuries or the cause of the collision.

