Okotoks RCMP Make Arrest In Indecent Acts Case

A group of Okotoks youth is raising funds in support of the homeless as they prepare for an event next month. St James Parish Youth Ministry Coordinator Amy Heggenstaller-Boon says the youth group…
The Town of Okotoks is asking residents to be mindful when parking their vehicles for extended periods of time. According to the Alberta Traffic Safety Act under the Abandoned Vehicles section, the…
Foothills MP John Barlow along with fellow Conservative Party delegates were in Washington, D.C. for a trade mission last week. During the two-day trip, they met with industry leaders, Congressional…
The Town of Turner Valley has launched their search for a new Chief Administrative Officer. Mayor Gary Rowntree says there's no set timeline to find someone to fill Barry Williamson's shoes, but…
Okotoks RCMP have made an arrest in connection with a break and enter in Westmount last week. According to RCMP, they were dispatched to a call of a break and enter at a Westmount residence on…
Okotoks residents can get a first look at the new Pason Centennial Arena expansion next week. The $15 million facility, with its two new ice surfaces, multi-purpose rooms and art displays, is set to…
An Okotoks-based group advocating for Catholic education will be meeting in town tonight. Parent Advocates for Catholic Education, or PACE, was formed last year with seven founding members. According…
January marks intersection safety month for Alberta RCMP. Slowing down, paying attention to cross traffic, and obeying all signs and signals can make a significant difference in intersection safety.…
The Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex is competing with local rinks across Canada for an upgrade. A community group has entered High River into the Kraft Hockeyville competition where the grand prize…
As other countries forge ahead with the new Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Foothills MP John Barlow says he’s shocked the Liberal government has failed to make any headway on the topic. “That’s…
The Town of High River is showing a lot of positive momentum and that includes posting some pretty impressive numbers for business growth. Jodi Dawson, manager of economic development, told the…
Okotoks Town Council meets this afternoon. A few items on the agenda today, most in the Business portion of the council meeting. Council will hear recommendations for funding from the Family and…
The Foothills School Division is investigating the possibility of starting a late French Immersion program in Okotoks. Students would start in Grade 5 instead of Kindergarten or Grade 1 and if there…
The Town of Okotoks is once again reminding residents to be safe and stay off storm ponds. According to Fire Services and Municipal Enforcement, changing water levels in both storm ponds and the…
Okotoks RCMP are seeking witnesses to indecent acts that occurred outside a local business on three separate occasions. Early in the evening of January 3rd, 9th and 18th, police say they responded to…