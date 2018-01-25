Okotoks RCMP Make Arrest In Indecent Acts Case

Okotoks RCMP have made an arrest in regards to the indecent acts that took place outside of Reitman's clothing store earlier this month.

Police say around 11 p.m. Wednesday night their General Duty and General Investigative Section arrested a 20-year-old male without incident.

A name has not been released.

The man remains in custody pending charges and a bail hearing and is facing three counts of Indecent Act.

The investigation is ongoing and Okotoks RCMP thank the public for their assistance.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]