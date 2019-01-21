Okotoks RCMP Make Arrest In Case Involving Counterfeit Money

Details
Okotoks RCMP say they have laid charges against a man for the use of counterfeit money.

Police conducted an investigation Jan. 1- 18 following a case where fake American money was used at the Petro-Canada in Aldersyde.

Daniel Derek Morgan, 31, was arrested and charged with 8 counts for possession of counterfeit money, four counts for uttering counterfeit money, one count of fraud, and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

Morgan will appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on Feb. 1.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

