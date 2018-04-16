Okotoks RCMP are looking for assistance in identifying the suspects from a break and enter last month.

On March 13, police say they responded to a report of a break and enter at a home along 88th Street East in the MD of Foothills.

A Nikon camera, Garmin golf rangefinder, clothes, purses, diamond rings, and earrings were stolen.

Police say there were three suspects involved, two men and a woman.

The vehicle the suspects used is described as a grey Ford F-150.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at (403) 995- 6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]