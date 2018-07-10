Okotoks RCMP Looking For Group Of Assault Suspects

Okotoks RCMP are asking residents to keep an eye out for a group of suspects from an assault.

Early Monday morning officers responded to a report of an assault in town where the victim was injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say they believe this was a targeted incident and there's no risk to the public.

Three to four suspects are said to have been involved.

They're all described as six feet tall with medium builds and wearing dark coloured clothing.

The vehicle they fled the scene in is described as a smaller grey or blue car that may have been a hatchback.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at (403) 995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.

