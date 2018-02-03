Okotoks RCMP Investigating More Damaged Mailboxes

  • Print
Category: Local News

Okotoks RCMP are investigating after two more mailboxes were damaged in the MD of Foothills this past week.

Police say they were called out to two separate incidents of mischief to mailboxes on Thursday, February 1 and Friday, February 2.

One of the damaged mailboxes is located at Brooks Street and Highway 2A and the other one is located at 16 Avenue East and Macleod Trail.

According to RCMP, they believe the locks to the mailboxes were cut, but it is unknown if any mail was taken.

Police are asking anyone with information on this or any other crime to call Okotoks RCMP at (403) 995-6400, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Woman Seeking Public's Help After Vehicle Theft In Drake Landing

A woman is asking the public to keep their eyes out for her van after it was allegedly stolen from the 7-Eleven store in Drake Landing. Between 9:45 and 10:15 this morning, Feb 3, a woman entered the…

New Arena Design Supports Sledge Hockey in Town

The accessibility features of the recently-opened Pason Gold Arena open up new realms of possibility for all hockey players in town. The arena will be well-used by local minor hockey teams, but it…

Three Families Honoured for Deep Ranching Roots in the Community

Three ranching families were honoured at the Friends of the Bar U 19th Annual Stockman's Dinner last weekend in High River. The Pioneer Family Honouree's were the descendents of Sandy and Annie…

More Mail Stolen in Aldersyde

Mailboxes seem to be a popular hit for thieves in the Foothills right now. A group of residents in Alderysyde are cancelling credit cards and double checking things after their mailboxes were broken…

Waste Management Guidelines For Businesses In 2019

The Town of Okotoks is working with local businesses so they're ready for new waste management guidelines in 2019. As of Jan. 1, 2019, businesses who don't already have these practices implemented…

Anderson Says Carbon Tax Didn't Work In Buying "Social License"

Alberta's NDP Government is working to try and counter the latest threat to Alberta pipelines from the B.C. Government. Our neighbours to the West say they want more study into the Trans-Mountain…

Foothills Communities Agree to Share Chamber Space

High River Town Council is working with neighboring communities to ensure they'll have a place to meet in case of emergency or their council chambers are unavailable. Council has passed a motion to…

Workshop Takes Aim At Preventing Child Sexual Abuse

A workshop hosted at Percy Pegler school next week will shed a light on child sexual abuse. The school is hosting a Little Warriors Prevent It! Workshop, aimed at educating adults to help prevent…

Okotoks Rotary Club Rolls Out New Initiative

The Okotoks Rotary Club is celebrating their 30th anniversary in town with a new initiative to support local community groups. The local club, which has 30 members, is launching its first ever Angel…

Grassroots Parent Group Supports Rights to Catholic Education

About 80 parents supporting Catholic education in Alberta met in Okotoks last week. The meeting was organized by Parents Advocating for Catholic Education, or PACE, and is just one of several…

It's Celebrity Reading Week!

Students at Big Rock School are learning why reading is so important this week. It's Celebrity Reading Week at the school, Laurie Adams, volunteer, says the program aims at showing students why…

Barlow Says A "Culture Shift" Needs To Happen

The issue of sexual harassment and gender equity will be front and centre in Parliament in the Spring sitting. With Calgary M.P. Kent Hehr relegated to the back benches over sexual harassment…

Fire Services Hopes Residents Will Educate Themselves On Opioid Crisis

Okotoks Fire Services is asking the community to educate themselves on the opioid crisis. According to a report from Alberta Health Services, 462 people died in the province from fentanyl overdoses…

Back To Work For Barlow And The Rest Of Parliament

How Canada deals with an American economy in overdrive will be a big focus for Foothills MP John Barlow as Parliament reconvenes for the spring sitting starting Monday, January 29. Barlow says…

Pason Centennial Arena Expansion Opens Today

The Pason Centennial Arena expansion opens on-time and on-budget today. The $15 million expansion features an NHL-sized ice rink with seating for 300, a leisure skating rink with a large projector…

On-It Pilot Will Likely Terminate Early

As the Calgary Regional Partnership (CRP) nears its termination, the On-It South Sub-Regional Pilot system appears to also be on its way out. This Friday, Feb. 2, the CRP will hold a vote to direct…

RCMP Have Found Truck and Trailer Stolen From High River

Strathmore RCMP arrested the driver of a truck and trailer stolen from High River earlier this week. The grey 2006 Ford F-250 truck with an attached 10 foot silver Ellis utility trailer went missing…

The Foothills One of the Best Spots to View Super Blue Moon Eclipse

Southern Alberta is going to have a front row seat to an event that hasn't happened in 150-years - a Super Blue Moon Eclipse in the early morning hours on Wednesday, January 31st. High River…

Oversized Load Travelling Near Okotoks Today

A heads up for drivers today. An oversized load just over 12 meters wide will be in our area until about 4:00 p.m. The load will depart from Aldersyde to another area east of Okotoks. It will first…

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Art Exhibit "Turgor" by Daniel Evans at the Okotoks Art Gallery

13 January 2018 10:00 am - 24 February 2018 3:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Art Exhibit "Pleasing Everybody All the Time" by Manny Blair at Okotoks Art Gallery

13 January 2018 10:00 am - 24 February 2018 3:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Our Time Together Cookbook

18 January 2018 12:00 am - 22 March 2018 12:00 am

Foothills Children's Wellness Network





Resume Writing & Cover Letters

06 February 2018 9:30 am - 12:00 pm

Okotoks Public Library





DivorceCare

06 February 2018 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Okotoks Evangelical Free Church





GriefShare

07 February 2018 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Okotoks Evangelical Free Church





Huge USED Book Sale

08 February 2018 12:00 am - 11 February 2018 6:00 am

Okotoks Public Library





