Okotoks RCMP Investigating More Damaged Mailboxes

Okotoks RCMP are investigating after two more mailboxes were damaged in the MD of Foothills this past week.

Police say they were called out to two separate incidents of mischief to mailboxes on Thursday, February 1 and Friday, February 2.

One of the damaged mailboxes is located at Brooks Street and Highway 2A and the other one is located at 16 Avenue East and Macleod Trail.

According to RCMP, they believe the locks to the mailboxes were cut, but it is unknown if any mail was taken.

Police are asking anyone with information on this or any other crime to call Okotoks RCMP at (403) 995-6400, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.

