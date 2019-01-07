Okotoks RCMP Investigating Attempted ATM Theft At Rec Centre

Details
Category: Local News

Okotoks RCMP are investigating an attempted ATM theft that took place at the Okotoks Recreation Centre on New Years Day.

At 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, police say a man driving an older white van broke into the rec centre and tried to steal the ATM.

Unsuccessful with his attempt, the suspect fled the scene causing minor damage to the front doors of the facility.

RCMP describe the suspect as wearing a full blue suit with high visibility vertical yellow markers on each side of his chest and in an 'X' on his back.

Any information on this incident can be reported to Okotoks RCMP at (403) 995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), and online at www.P3Tips.com.

