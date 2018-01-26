Okotoks RCMP Investigating after Mailboxes Damaged

Okotoks RCMP are investigating after four mailboxes were damaged in the MD of Foothills earlier this week.

According to police, on January 22nd, 23rd and 24th, RCMP from the Okotoks and High River detachments were called to four incidents of mischief to mailboxes south of Okotoks, in the MD of Foothills.

Two of the mailboxes were located along 434 Avenue West and the other two along 402 Avenue West.

Police say they believe the locks on mailboxes were cut, but it's unknown whether any mail was taken from them.

RCMP are reminding people to contact their local police detachment if they feel that their identity has been compromised due to identity theft or fraud.

If anyone has any information about this crime, they're asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.

