Okotoks RCMP & HAWCS Start Week With Pursuit

Okotoks RCMP started their week off with a pursuit Monday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., they responded to a call of a suspicious truck around 80th Street and Dunbow Road and also discovered a suspicious car when they arrived.

Officers called in Calgary HAWCS helicopter for assistance and attempted to pullover the truck but it fled westbound on Dunbow Road.

The car struck a police cruiser, causing minimal damage, and ventured eastbound on 552nd Street before it was eventually pulled over via spike belt.

One man was taken into custody.

Cpl. Cory Crerar with Okotoks RCMP says the truck's whereabouts are currently unknown.

"The truck has not yet been located, it has gone north into the city of Calgary the last time it was seen and that was at 10:42 a.m. We don't have any further updates on the truck at this time."

Crerar adds the public was not in danger while the event took place.

"The public was never in any jeopardy or danger during this incident. The location where this was occurring was not heavily populated and there was literally no traffic on the roadways at that time."

No one was injured in the incident.

According to RCMP, a series of charges will be laid once the investigation is complete.

