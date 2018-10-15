Details
Category: Local News

Okotoks RCMP started their week off with a pursuit Monday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., they responded to a call of a suspicious truck around 80th Street and Dunbow Road and also discovered a suspicious car when they arrived.

Officers called in Calgary HAWCS helicopter for assistance and attempted to pullover the truck but it fled westbound on Dunbow Road.

The car struck a police cruiser, causing minimal damage, and ventured eastbound on 552nd Street before it was eventually pulled over via spike belt.

One man was taken into custody.

Cpl. Cory Crerar with Okotoks RCMP says the truck's whereabouts are currently unknown.

"The truck has not yet been located, it has gone north into the city of Calgary the last time it was seen and that was at 10:42 a.m. We don't have any further updates on the truck at this time."

Crerar adds the public was not in danger while the event took place.

"The public was never in any jeopardy or danger during this incident. The location where this was occurring was not heavily populated and there was literally no traffic on the roadways at that time."

No one was injured in the incident.

According to RCMP, a series of charges will be laid once the investigation is complete.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Okotoks RCMP & HAWCS Start Week With Pursuit

Okotoks RCMP started their week off with a pursuit Monday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., they responded to a call of a suspicious truck around 80th Street and Dunbow Road and also discovered a…

Second Annual Foothills Comic Con A Hit

The Second Annual Foothills Comic Con has come and gone with organizers calling it a success. The event is a fundraiser for the Foothills Fetal Alcohol Society and Executive Director, Danna Ormstrup,…

Small Business Week Gets Going Today In Okotoks

As Small Business Week gets underway today, the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce has plenty in store for local residents, business owners and community groups. Jayme Hall, Executive Director…

Sigurdson Says "Change" Is In The Air In Highwood

It's been a Summer of meet and greets and politics in the Highwood Riding for campaigning UCP candidates. It all comes down to the vote Tuesday, October 16, for the quartet of candidates looking to…

FCHS Students Look To Make Grad More Affordable

Grad is an expensive event and a group of students at foothills composite high school are working to make it more affordable. students who are part of the Comp's business class, came up with the idea…

Land West of Turner Valley Protected From Development

The White Moose Ranch in the Foothills west of Turner Valley, has signed with the Nature Conservancy of Canada to restrict future development of the land. About 800 hectares of land at the White…

Private Documents, Valuables and Urn Stolen From Residence In Okotoks

The Okotoks RCMP are following up on a break and enter that occurred on October 11, involving the theft of an urn that contained a family members ashes. The residence, situated in Lock Crescent…

Open House To End Fire Prevention Week

From October 7th to the 13th, it was Fire Prevention Week and the fire department wants residents to look, listen and learn all they need to keep their homes safe. Ken Thevenot, Fire Chief for the…

Leask Busy Leading Up To Tuesday Vote

A busy campaign season is coming to an end for the UCP candidates in the Highwood Riding. Party members will vote Tuesday, October 16, to select who will represent the party in the Spring election.…

Road Closure In Effect For Sewer Line Repair Today

Motorists and residents of Okotoks are being advised of a sewer line repair along Okotoks Drive today. Weather permitting, a small section of road will be closed, with only local traffic permitted in…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login