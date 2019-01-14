Okotoks Ranked 2nd in the Province for Sustainable Spending

Details
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business ranked Okotoks second in Alberta in terms of Sustainable Spending from 2006-2016.

182 Alberta municipalities were ranked, with Nobleford surpassing Okotoks for the top spot. The CFIB's analysis also determined Okotoks to be one of three municipalities to have decreased overall spending in the ten year period, with Okotoks spending $1400 per capita, a 15% overall decrease.

Mayor Bill Robertson says sustainable spending is always a priority for Town Council.

"We want to be as prudent with the public purse as possible. On council we have a number of disagreements as to what is the best way to move forward. My take always is "when everybody thinks alike, somebody isn't thinking," so I have no problem with disagreements on council as to what we can do better, what we should eliminate, what we should enhance and so on, and in a given year we certainly get information from the public in regard to all of that."

The Mayor cited the streamlined snow clearing system and the provincially funded Water Treatment Plant Bridge Project as examples of fiscal sustainability in the past year. Robertson also says Okotoks prides itself on more than one kind of sustainability.

"Environmental Sustainability is huge on the minds of all members of council and town staff. We have been known as one of the greenest communities; Stephen Harper called us the greenest community in all of Canada, and if we didn't have the support of the citizens of Okotoks, we would not be successful."

Mayor Robertson says the 2019 budget reflects Town Council's continued efforts to preserve fiscal responsibility moving forward.

 

