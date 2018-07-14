  • Print
Summertime is a great time for events and various activities taking place in Okotoks.

Okotoks Night Market is one of those great events you and your family can enjoy. With live music, food trucks and over 50 local vendors.

July 12th was the first event of three markets happening in Ethel Tucker Park next to the Okotoks library.

Megan Wozniak, organizer for the night market says the first event on Thursday was a ton of fun, we had a pretty good turnout with 5 food trucks, 4 different music acts, bunch of people came out with their family's and enjoyed the activities and listened to great music.

The next event will have 4 new music acts for both the August 2nd and August 30th dates, they will have new vendors with some returning vendors and some new food trucks and some of the same food trucks returning.

Come check out their next event August 2nd in Ethel Tucker Park next to the Okotoks library.

Check them out on facebook at Okotoks Night Markets by MarketSquare.

 

