Okotoks Native Worked on Oscar Nominated Short Film

An Okotokian had a hand in the production of an animated film nominated in this year's Academy Awards.

Chantal Beaulne worked as a colourist on "Animal Behaviour," which is nominated for Best Animated Short Film.

She says she started on the project as an intern, and was able to devote a lot more time to it due to a mishap with her school credits.

"The film was pitched to us by the directors, they wanted some interns on it to help. I so happened to have an issue with my credit so I had to spend an extra year so I had an opportunity to work with them on the film for the upcoming year, so I was able to just really plug away at it for a few months!"

The Writers and Directors Alison Snowden and David Fine have previously won the Oscar for Best Animated Short in 1993 with "Bob's Birthday" which was spun off into the British-Canadian animated TV show "Bob and Margaret."

Chantal says it was a newer role for her.

"I'm usually a story board revisionist, not a full blown story board artist. It's like a tier below, where you do quick changes and quick re-boards as notes come in and people higher up want changes, or people feel like a sequence isn't working or that want to try something else, so you quickly plug in something else or change the existing board."

"Animal Behaviour" is up against four other shorts, with the Best Animated Short Film winner to be revealed tomorrow at the Academy Awards.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]