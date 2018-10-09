Okotoks Mom Making A Comeback In Fitness Competitions

An Okotoks mom is looking to make a comeback in fitness competitions after having three children and taking some time off.

35-year-old, Shannon Mcdonald started competing in 2010, and says she can relate to many of the struggles moms face with fitness and nutrition.

"With my pregnancies, I gained a tonne of weight. I gained anywhere from 70 to 90 pounds per child, and I was loving every minute of it. Let me tell you, your body has great muscle memory, and it will bounce back," she said.

Mcdonald says rewarding your efforts on any fitness journey is one of the keys to success.

"I always reward myself with something. whether it be a small meal, a glass of wine, i've been allowed to have a slice of cheesecake. This lifestyle doesn't have to make your miserable. You can absolutely have your cake and eat it too," she said.

After a long break from the fitness world and three children, mcdonald is making a comeback at the "Serious about Fitness," competition at the end of october in Quebec.

McDonald adds that her husband is her biggest supporter, assisting her with meal and other preparations on his weeks home, with her children inspiring her on a daily basis.

